Statement by the Prime Minister on the closing of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

CANADA, February 20 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the closing of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“From February 4 to 20, 215 athletes represented Canada in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and displayed to the world the very best of what it means to be Canadian with their hard work, determination, and sportsmanship. Today, we welcome them home and salute their achievements.

“As we celebrate our Olympians and their 26 medals, let us also recognize the years of training, sacrifice, and perseverance it took them to get this far and the many challenges they’ve had to overcome, including the COVID-19 pandemic. With courage and dedication, all members of Team Canada delivered incredible performances at this year’s Games, inspiring Canadians of all ages.

“Team Canada also made history this year by being the most gender-balanced team ever to represent our country at the Winter Olympic Games – with a total of 106 women and 109 men.

“Today, long-track speed skater and triple medal winner Isabelle Weidemann will lead our Olympic Team and wave the Canadian flag at the Closing Ceremony. We look forward to rallying behind our athletes once again for the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, beginning on March 4.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate our Olympic athletes – as well as their families, coaches, and support staff – for representing Canada’s spirit, resilience, and determination at this year’s Games. You made us proud.”