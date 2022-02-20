Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, February 18, 2022, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, February 19, 2022, 26 year-old Prince Ronald Williams, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).