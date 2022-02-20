The DC Bar Exam Will Now be Administered at the Walter E. Washington Convention on Tuesday, February 22nd and Wednesday, February 23rd

Applicants will be re-issued tickets to the exam. Please log into your account to to access your ticket.
IMPORTANT BAR EXAM ANNOUNCEMENT
ATTENTION ALL FEBRUARY BAR EXAM APPLICANTS:
- Applicants will be re-issued tickets to the exam. Please log into your account this weekend to access your ticket.
- The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is located at: 801 Mount Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001.
- The exam will take place in the Ballrooms in the South Building, on the Third Floor.
- The Committee on Admissions made this decision based on the recommendation of Events DC, to ensure a disruption-free exam environment for the bar exam applicants.
- During the week of February 20, the exam location inside the DC Armory may be subject to additional noise and disruption due to unforeseen circumstances.
- The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is operated by Events DC and will provide a secure and distraction-free test environment.
- There is no change in the venue for accommodated applicants.