The DC Bar Exam Will Now be Administered at the Walter E. Washington Convention on Tuesday, February 22nd and Wednesday, February 23rd

Applicants will be re-issued tickets to the exam. Please log into your account to to access your ticket.

IMPORTANT BAR EXAM ANNOUNCEMENT

ATTENTION ALL FEBRUARY BAR EXAM APPLICANTS:

  • Applicants will be re-issued tickets to the exam. Please log into your account this weekend to access your ticket.
  • The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is located at: 801 Mount Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001.
  • The exam will take place in the Ballrooms in the South Building, on the Third Floor.
  • The Committee on Admissions made this decision based on the recommendation of Events DC, to ensure a disruption-free exam environment for the bar exam applicants.
  • During the week of February 20, the exam location inside the DC Armory may be subject to additional noise and disruption due to unforeseen circumstances.
  • The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is operated by Events DC and will provide a secure and distraction-free test environment.
  • There is no change in the venue for accommodated applicants.

