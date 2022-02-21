Josh Richards teams up with Celebrity Giveaways for Metaverse marketing
Josh Richards has further expanded his Metaverse efforts, teaming up with Celebrity Giveaways, for a marketing campaign to promote his NFT project.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josh Richards has further expanded his Metaverse efforts, teaming up with Celebrity Giveaways, for a marketing campaign to promote his NFT project. The activation was highlighted by several Metaverse billboards showcasing Josh Richards’s new partnership, as well as other interactive and visual elements to round out the experience.
Josh Richards approached Celebrity Giveaways for a campaign in the Metaverse – featuring NFT posters based on Josh Richards.
“The experience itself makes music and artistry feel larger than life,” shares Josh Richards, CEO of Celebrity Giveaways. “It is designed to serve as a memorable, interactive and personalized experience for attendees, reminiscent of an exhibit or musical installation, which will drive social media engagement and word-of-mouth promotion for the project.”
“The metaverse is happening. It’s inevitable. It won’t be a snap, but the next few years will bring technological innovations at an extraordinary rate. These advancements will help level the playing field, creating opportunities for a wide range of artists. We are beyond excited to team up with Celebrity Giveaways to bring Josh Richards to Decentraland. Josh Richards is only just beginning to scratch the surface on Web3 and I can’t wait to see what we do next“, Mr. Richards added.
Savvy Metaverse users already familiar with Decentraland might also peek behind the posters, revealing a scene filled with butterflies and a lake reminiscent of the NFT artwork. This is the first of many activations that Josh Richards is exploring across the metaverse.
About Celebrity Giveaways
Celebrity Giveaways allows customers to earn reward points and loyalty bonuses which can be converted directly into cash, robux, NFT and crypto.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are made as of the date of this press release or the effective date of the information described in this press release, as the case may be. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statement that expresses or involves discussions regarding predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlooks”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “anticipates”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “considers”, “assumes”, “needs”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives”, or variations thereof, or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “may”, “could”, “will”, “might” or “will “undertaken, will occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these similar terms or expressions, and any other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Josh Richards is under no obligation to notify anyone if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy or omission in any forward-looking statement, and does not intend or assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. – forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and, unless otherwise stated, are made as of the date of this press release.
SOURCE Josh Richards / CelebrityGiveaways.com
Josh Richards
Celebrity Giveaways
email us here