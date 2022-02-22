WAUS News - Latest News From Around The World, and Breaking News From The United States
Want the latest news from around the world? Visit Washingtonius.com and subscribe WAUS news today!”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAUS news is the main resource of the Stanchenko Media LLC news network. The site provides the news in such categories as the latest world news, breaking US news, United Kingdom, Sports, Health, Politics news, Entertainment, Science, Technology, and many other categories.
— Owner, Stanchenko Kostiantyn
The owner of WAUS news is Stanchenko Konstantin, who also owns Stanchenko Media LLC, which in turn owns many other popular news resources such as woodbridgereporter.com, manassasreporter.com, thevirginiaherald.com, richmondenquirer.com, and dalecityreporter.com.
WAUS news website was launched on February 10, 2022.
Along with the news website, WAUS news pages were registered on social networks Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin, where articles of our news resource with the latest news are published, which gives the user the right to choose where he or she wants to use WAUS news.
Every day WAUS news publishes more than 60 latest news articles from the top news agencies of the world.
The most popular categories of the site are:
World News represents approximately 40 articles per day
United States News represents approximately 20 articles per day
United Kingdom News represents approximately 10 articles per day
Sports News represents approximately 10 articles per day
Entertainment News represents approximately 10 articles per day
Business News represents approximately 8 articles per day
The main geo of news resource is the United States, which can be seen by the amount of news that is published every day 24/7.
As of February 22, 2022, the average traffic to the WAUS news site is 1,000 people in a day.
About 900 of the 1,000 people are from the United States.
WAUS news is mostly read by men between the ages of 35 and 60, 65% of them.
Women are also active users of the site, with 45% of them between the ages of 30 and 60.
WAUS news offers advertising in the marketplace category where various products and services are placed on the pages of paid press releases.
To find out the cost and terms of advertising (press releases), send a request from the contact page of washingtonius.com (WAUS news).
