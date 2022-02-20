Environmental Health Trust Implores Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and T-Mobile to Issue a Safety/Health Statement
Superbowl ad defies doctors' warnings that cell radiation in contact with breast tissue poses cancer risk
Cell phones transmit radiofrequency radiation all the time, even when you are not talking on the phone. We urge Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to support raising awareness on cell phone safety.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Environmental Health Trust sent letters to Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Michael Sievert, president and CEO of T-Mobile U.S., asking for the company to pull one of its commercials that aired in the Super Bowl. In the commercial, Dolly Parton removes a cell phone from her bra.
— Devra Davis, Ph.D., EHT President
In the letters, scientists point to published medical case reports (https://www.hindawi.com/journals/crim/2013/354682/) of young women developing unusual breast cancers located directly underneath the skin –where they placed their cell phones in their bra. In addition, a 2020 case control study (https://www.dovepress.com/getfile.php?fileID=63140) published in Cancer Management and Research found cell phone use significantly increased breast cancer risk, particularly in women who used phones close to their breasts.
Devra Davis, Ph.D., president of Environmental Health Trust has been working for decades on the environmental causes of breast cancer. She is now raising awareness about the health risks of cell phone radiation. Her letters reference the scientific reviews that conclude that cell phone radiation can cause cancer and damage DNA. She is not alone. The letter references reports by senior advisors to the World Health Organization who have concluded that cell phone radiation is a human carcinogen.
EHT has a webpage with resources on cell phone radiation and breast cancer which shares the numerous stories of women who carried their cell phones in their bras only to develop unusual breast cancers in the areas where the phones were carried. EHTs online resources include documentation by numerous doctors recommending that people keep the phone away from the brain and body, especially the breast.
● The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition created educational curriculum for classrooms to prevent breast cancer. Go to “Let’s Talk Prevention Classroom Module 3 Cell Phone and Wireless to download the classroom curriculum.
● In 2017 the California Department of Health released an advisory on how to reduce cell phone radiation stating, “Carry your cell phone in a backpack, briefcase, or purse; NOT in a pocket, bra or belt holster.”
● The American Academy of Pediatrics and the North Carolina Public Health Department’s Department both state “Avoid carrying your phone against the body like in a pocket, sock, or bra. Cell phone manufacturers cannot guarantee that the amount of radiation you are absorbing will be at a safe level.”
● EHT organized a conference at the San Francisco Commonwealth Club featuring breast surgeon Dr. Lisa Bailey, former president of the American Cancer Society of California who gave a lecture recommending women keep cell phones out of the bra.
“We urge Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to support raising awareness on cell phone safety. Given the numbers of credible scientific studies on the dangers of carrying phones close to the body, especially near sensitive breast tissue, this commercial is irresponsible,” said Davis. Davis is an epidemiologist and toxicologist who has presented findings before Congress on cell phone radiation and health. Davis was also instrumental in having smoking banned from planes and she was part of a team awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for scientific research on climate change. Davis continued, “the wireless industry will tell you that there’s no harm from wireless but that’s not what the many peer-reviewed scientific studies or a growing group of experts will tell you. The fine print warnings included in wireless technology packaging is clearly warning users to keep the devices away from direct body contact.”
The fine print warnings exist because cell phones emit radiofrequency (RF) radiation. Manufacturers premarket test phones in positions with a separation distance between the body and phone to ensure the phone radiation emissions are compliant with U.S. limits for human exposure. However, if the phone is used at a closer distance, the body can absorb far more RF radiation than US regulations allow- up to eleven times as much in some models.
EHT has a page of Fine Print Warnings on its website. Here are some examples of recommended distances in the devices’ fine print warnings:
● Apple iPhone 13--5mm distance
● Google Pixel 5a (5G) - 1 cm distance
● Samsung Galaxy Z 5G - 1.5 cm distance
The Google Pixel 5a (5G) safety information states, “Keep the phone away from your body to meet the distance requirement.”
These fine print warnings were a key part of a major federal lawsuit EHT recently won. Although EHT has repeatedly requested that the FCC (the U. S. government agency with authority) update its RF rules- unchanged since 1996- so that all wireless devices are tested in body contact positions, rather than with a separation, the FCC made a decision in 2019 that testing in body contact positions “is unnecessary” and that it “ensure[ed] that relevant information is made available to the public.”
EHT argued that most people were fully unaware of these fine print instructions. Further, even if such instructions were followed the limits are non protective as they are based on preventing heating only. EHT argued FCC limits do not prevent cancer, DNA damage or neurological and reproductive damage. EHT and over a dozen others then sued the FCC for not properly examining the evidence. EHT received a favorable ruling in EHT et al v the FCC. The Court ordered the FCC to revisit these RF testing procedures as well as the safety limits for wireless RF radiation.
“Most people are not aware of these instructions. Even more importantly, wireless safety limits are now 25 years old. So, we recommend keeping even more distance than the manufacturers’ instructions,” Davis added, “Cell phones transmit radiofrequency radiation all the time, even when you are not talking on the phone.”
