Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,885 in the last 365 days.

Famous Jamaican Youtuber (Trabass) Makes Big Comeback In Dancehall Reggae Music

Since signing with MVB RECORDS in 2021, the Jamaican Youtube star known as Trabass is making chart topping Dancehall Reggae music.

Trabass is working with and independent record label in New York, named MVB RECORDS. For an independent music artist on an indie record label to outperform major artists on the Apple Music' charts”
— Rachel S.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a Jamaican YouTuber who has over 160,000,000 YouTube views, and millions of followers across his many social media pages. His name is Trabass, and his music is currently on Apple Music's New Reggae album chart. Andrew "Trabass" Chambers is well known throughout the Caribbean diaspora as a comedic sensation.  His new EP "Trabalocity" was released on February 15th, and it landed at the coveted #1 spot for 'New Modern Dancehall' Album', and 'New Reggae Album' on Apple Music. His previous EP ("1989") was released just one month prior, debuted at #1 on Apple Music's New Modern Dancehall album chart.

It reached the #1 spot on the New Reggae Album chart on Apple Music by passing over several well known; and established, Reggae artists, including Vybz Kartel, Dexta Dapps, and Skillibeng.  What makes this such a feat is that Trabass is working with and independent record label in New York, named MVB RECORDS. For an independent music artist on an indie record label to outperform major artists on the Apple Music' charts, is a great achievement.

We must say, that Trabass's "Trabalocity" is a real treat.   The 6 song EP features less guest appearances than his previous EP ("1989"), and it's lead single "Used To Say", featuring Noah Powa, could be his best single in 2022. The only other featured artists are FamousSosick, and Dancehall Reggae composer Bvrban. Listeners can enjoy "Trabalocity" on all major music streaming platforms; Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, etc.

Rachel Simone
UPC MAGAZINE, LLC.
+1 615-630-4203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Trabass - "Used To Say" (Ft. Noah Powa)

You just read:

Famous Jamaican Youtuber (Trabass) Makes Big Comeback In Dancehall Reggae Music

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.