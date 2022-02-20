International Bowling Federation Sign 9 Figure 10 Year Global Growth Partnership

H.E. Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al Sabah

The IBF, governors of Tenpin, Ninepin and Para bowling and XTZ Esports announce a partnership which will drive investment into the sport around the globe.

“ The IBF is committed to constantly innovating while searching for opportunities that can sustain the development of the sport around the world".” — H.E. Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al Sabah

The International Bowling Federation (IBF), the global governing body for the sport of Tenpin, Ninepin and Para bowling and Dubai based XTZ Esports are pleased to announce a new partnership which will drive innovation, growth, and investment in the sport of bowling around the globe.

The partnership will focus on the athletes and enable the roll out of a long-awaited global portfolio working alongside existing open events and leagues, with the goal of increasing the profile and popularity of the sport, through fresh investment for the benefit of fans, athletes, and National Bowling Federations.

XTZ Esports takes responsibility of event delivery, fan experience, media, data, betting, and digital opportunities to grow commercial revenues and ensure the long-term success of the sport.

This partnership will assist bowlers registered with IBF National Bowling Federations and Internationally sanctioned events to optimise a global event portfolio and ranking structure.

The Esports and blockchain phenomenon has flipped conventional gaming on its head with users paying to earn, not paying to play. Bowling fits perfectly into this same space where participation in elite events can follow the same principles. XTZ esports aims to bring participation through activation in the sport. The company will use its expertise in esports and blockchain to enable activation in Internationally sanctioned events and World Championships to capitalise on the vast levels of participation with a platform and global stage that further supports the sports Olympics inclusion aspirations.

IBF President Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah commented “The past two years have been incredibly challenging to bring about the necessary changes for what has historically been an underserved sport. We are delighted to partner with XTZ Esports to launch a new global portfolio for the sport. IBF is committed to constantly innovating while searching for opportunities that can sustain the development of the sport around the world. With XTZ Esports we are confident we have found a partner with the experience, network, and capital to support IBF in its mission to further professionalise the sport for the benefit of fans, players, and our member Federations.



IBF President continued “A new global portfolio with purpose will boost bowling’s financial growth and deliver lasting legacies for the whole of the sport. Working in partnership with XTZ Esports we will be able to secure bowling’s future and emerge stronger from the current challenges."

XTZ Esports Founder and CEO Aditya Mishra commented “Following an impactful success in building innovative production and blockchain based solutions like Zone.Game(ZONE), we have been looking for sports properties that we can assist with a global growth far beyond the traditional sponsorship model. Bowling was a mystery and misunderstanding upon first sight though we have become fully aware of the global scale and opportunity for one of the worlds most participated sports with more than 200 million active participants. Our objective is to implement new technologies to re-imagine a centuries old sport from the ground up to empower athletes and fans”

“There is a huge untapped fan base and commercial potential. We are delighted to be partnering with IBF and look forward to working closely together to develop the sport globally, working collaboratively with all the athletes, leagues and federations in the years to come”