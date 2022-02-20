Rowan Energy Announces it will be the Official Carbon Offset Partner and Sponsor to Rhythms Sans Frontières Festival

The festival will take place on July 1st-3rd, 2023 in Suffolk.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rowan Energy is pleased to announce it is the official carbon offset partner and main sponsor to the Rhythms Sans Frontières Festival in Suffolk, held from July 1st-3rd, 2023.Rowan Energy is a UK-based green energy blockchain company that rewards its customers for every kWh of energy produced by rooftop solar panels. The company’s mission is to change the idea that blockchain is bad for the environment by offering a new style, which only requires a small device to be fitted into people’s properties. The device, called a SmartMiner, enables customers to earn Rowan Coins, which can be traded for cash on PayPal or for their Rowan debit card.In the company’s most recent news, Rowan Energy has partnered with the Rhythms Sans Frontières Festival (RSF) to be their main sponsor and carbon offset partner. RSF consider themselves to be at the forefront of festival eventing that can entertain and do good for the planet at the same time, with 50% of the ticket price being donated to selected charities.“As the world’s first community fed green energy company, I am proud for our business to be associated with leading human rights and humanitarian organisations like Amnesty International, Médecins sans Frontières, and now RSF,” says David Duckworth, Rowan’s Founder and CEO. “I believe we can continue to experience cultural events that we all enjoy and have missed throughout the pandemic, whilst also ensuring that we are not contributing anymore to the Earth’s pollution.”According to David, climate change is threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions of people. While this is very worrisome, there is a bright light, with a growing activism from younger generations to defend the future of the planet and advocate for the private sector in contributing to positive change.For more information about Rowan Energy, please visit https://rowanenergy.com/ About Rowan EnergyBased in the UK, Rowan Energy is a green energy blockchain company that rewards people for generating clean energy from their rooftop solar. The company has created an innovative and sustainable mining option, the SmartMiner, which rewards customers with 10p worth of Rowan Coin for every 1kWh of energy. The cryptocurrency can then be traded on the Probit and LATOKEN exchange platforms for PayPal cash, or their Rowan debit card.Rowan Energy was founded four years ago by CEO David Duckworth who has worked in network security for large banks and major law firms. David has built the business from the ground up, bringing new and much needed innovation to a dying residential industry.Rowan completed a beta launch in 2021, which saw 40 SmartMiners being sold and installed in the UK. Additionally, Rowan has been awarded the Most Promising Renewable Energy Start-Up 2021. As part of its ‘Decade of Action,’ the judges of the Global Green Business Awards 2021 recognised Rowan as a pioneer in finding and providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet customer demands.