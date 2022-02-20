Submit Release
Marmalade Monopoly Launches New Guide to Help Dentist Succeed in SEO Marketing Campaigns

Affordable SEO services - tooth caricature with text reading 75% of people have looked online for a dentist and have found your competitior, Lets change that.

Affordable Dental SEO Services

Affordable SEO Dental Services - image of Merideth Sweeney CEO

Marmalade Monopoly CEO Merideth Sweeney

Marmalade Monopoly- logo image of jar with pink dollar sign on the front

Marmalade Monopoly, a digital marketing company, launches a new guide to help dental practices implement a successful SEO campaign.

The new guide will generate qualified leads for Marmalade Monopoly. The company specializes in affordable Digital Marketing Services along with Website Design and Customization.”
— Merideth Sweeney
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The new guide will generate qualified leads for Marmalade Monopoly. The company specializes in Digital Marketing Services, website design, and customization. Marmalade Monopoly aims to help the dental industry maximize its marketing budget. ” (Merideth Sweeney)

Marmalade Monopoly has launched its new guide that will help dentists optimize their SEO marketing. The guide is called “Marmalade's Guide to Successful Dental Marketing: How to Rank on the Search Results Page (SEO). Many dentists are navigating the waters of digital marketing blindly and we provide them with manageable steps to implement a successful SEO dental internet marketing strategy.

The guide discusses keyword research, content creation, social media advertising, and infographics to rank your dental practice at the top of the Google search engine results page (SERP). Because the internet has created an entirely new and open market, a businesses’ visibility is vital. Digital marketing is the gold standard for a profitable business, without it, no company will be able to grow or expand.

Learn more about dentist SEO marketing.

About - Marmalade Monopoly is a digital marketing agency offering affordable SEO services and creative design for small businesses with specialization in the dental industry. The founder, Merideth Sweeney has eighteen years of experience as a Registered Dental Hygienist and holds a master's degree in healthcare administration. She transitioned to marketing and is now helping dental practitioners and small businesses grow from a marketing perspective.

The agency is in Woodland Hills, CA 91367.

Merideth Sweeney
Marmalade Monopoly
+1 503-454-6740
merideth@marmalademonopoly.com

