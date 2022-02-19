Submit Release
More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in East Dublin

East Dublin, GA (February 19, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in East Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. The East Dublin Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Friday, February 18, 2022. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that an East Dublin PD officer attempted to stop a car in the city limits of East Dublin, Georgia during the early morning hours of Friday, February 18, 2022. The car did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end approximately 11 miles outside the city limits of East Dublin when the car pulled into a dead end area near 2625 Buckeye Road, East Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. At 1:33 a.m., the male driver of the car got out and ran into a field. The officer reported that the man fired at him as he was getting out of his patrol car. The officer returned fire in the direction of the man. The man continued to run and has yet to be identified or located. It is unknown if the man was stuck by the officer’s gunfire.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dublin District Attorney’s Office for review.

