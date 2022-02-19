Prime Minister after meeting with the US Secretary of Defence: we are ready to host more US troops in Lithuania

LITHUANIA, February 19 - On Saturday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin to discuss the destabilising actions on the part of Russia and Belarus, the importance of measures to strengthen NATO unity and security in NATO’s eastern flank, and the need to maintain the rules-based international order. ‘The role of the United States in the security of the region and of Europe as a whole is particularly important today. We are grateful for the US attention and commitment to the security of Lithuania and the entire region’, said Ingrida Šimonytė. The Prime Minister has pointed out the need for strengthening deterrence in the Baltic Sea region necessitated by Russia’s growing military presence in Kaliningrad and Belarus. ‘We are ready to host more US troops, and see it as the best deterrence here,’ said Ingrida Šimonytė. According to the Prime Minister, the Kremlin has been seeking to divide and weaken NATO, but Russia’s aggressive actions have only strengthened NATO’s unity and determination to defend the values that underpin peace and stability in Europe. The Prime Minister has underlined the importance of political and practical support for Ukraine and the fact that Lithuania continues to increase its assistance to Ukraine. The relations with China have also been discussed. Ingrida Šimonytė has thanked the United States for the solidarity shown in the face of China’s economic pressure exerted on Lithuania.