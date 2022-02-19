Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Milton to South Hero Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 - the Sandbar Causeway - between Milton and South Hero has been reopened to traffic in both directions.  Please continue to travel safely.

Thank you

Katie Irish

Barracks Clerk

OPSG Detail Coordinator 

Vermont State Police - St. Albans 

802-524-5993 ext 2700

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 - the Sandbar Causeway - between Milton and South Hero is closed to traffic due to hazardous weather conditions and multiple motor vehicle accidents. 

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

