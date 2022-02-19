Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Milton to South Hero Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 - the Sandbar Causeway - between Milton and South Hero is closed to traffic due to hazardous weather conditions and multiple motor vehicle accidents.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.