Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Outlook to [2022-2027] | Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% with Business Strategies, Emerging Demands, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Recent Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2027

Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.

Global "Flower and Ornamental Plants Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Flower and Ornamental Plants market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

About Flower and Ornamental Plants Market:

Europe is the largest Flower and Ornamental Plants market with about 47% market share. Asia-Pacific is follower, accounting for about 20% market share.The key manufacturers are Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora, Double H etc. Top 5 companies occupied about 1% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Flower and Ornamental Plants Market

This report focuses on global and China Flower and Ornamental Plants market.

In 2020, the global Flower and Ornamental Plants market size was US$ 47560 million and it is expected to reach US$ 72540 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market include:

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Afriflora

Double H

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Flower and Ornamental Plants market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Home

Commercial

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Flower and Ornamental Plants market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Flower and Ornamental Plants market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Flower and Ornamental Plants market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flower and Ornamental Plants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Flower and Ornamental Plants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flower and Ornamental Plants Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flower and Ornamental Plants Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Flower and Ornamental Plants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Flower and Ornamental Plants Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Flower and Ornamental Plants Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

