Heavy Menstrual Bleeding And Pain with Adenomyosis: Fuyan Pill Highlights Need for Natural Therapy
Herbal medicine Fuyan Pill in Wuhan Dr.Lee's TCM Clinic helps many women relieve pain caused by adenomyosis and realize their fertility dream at the same time.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to BBC News, Kat, a performing arts teacher and poet from west London, began having troublesome periods from the age of 10, heavy bleeding and pain. She was eventually diagnosed with adenomyosis.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-59320887
Kat's experience is no exception. The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK estimates that around 1 in 10 women have adenomyosis. And many patients want to have a child with their partner. Therefore, they actively seek treatment.
With the acceleration of the current globalization process and the improvement of the acceptance of natural treatment methods, traditional Chinese medicine has become popular worldwide. Now, more and more patients with adenomyosis begin to look for treatment in the field of traditional Chinese medicine to eliminate pain and increase the chance of pregnancy. For example, Fuyan Pill, developed by Li Xiaoping's TCM Clinic, helps many women relieve pain and realize their fertility dream at the same time.
Traditional Chinese medicine believes that adenomyosis belongs to dysmenorrhea, menorrhagia, etc. The primary pathogenesis of adenomyosis lies in blood stasis, which is usually caused by stagnation of Qi and blood. When blood stasis is accumulated, Qi stagnation and blood stasis will develop into dysmenorrhea.
If blood stasis accumulates over a long time, affecting the uterine context and imbalance of Chong Ren, it will lead to abnormal menstruation, infertility, and other symptoms. Therefore, in traditional Chinese medicine treatment, the principles of promoting blood circulation and removing blood stasis, promoting Qi and relieving pain, and clearing heat and dampness are used to regulate the whole body.
Natural medicine Fuyan Pill, combined with more than 30 years of clinical experience. It is a complete formula using more than 50 natural herbs according to a certain proportion. Based on the complete formula, its efficacy is relatively comprehensive. It can play the effects of clearing heat and detoxification, promoting blood circulation and dispersing blood stasis, strengthening spleen and dampness.
It can eliminate various external symptoms and have the effects of anti-fibrosis, anti calcification, and anti-proliferation. It can also fundamentally restore the standard size of the enlarged uterus, eliminate the lesions of various gynecological tissues, and achieve a curative effect.
Some ingredients in Fuyan Pill such as peach kernel and safflower in the prescription promote blood and Qi circulation and relieve pain. They can promote the blood circulation in the patient's reproductive system and accelerate the blood flow to alleviate the symptoms of lower abdominal distension pain and waist pain.
Poria cocos, Atractylodes macrocephala, yam, and other natural ingredients have the effects of tonifying the spleen, strengthening the spleen, and promoting dampness. Combined with Scutellaria baicalensis, forsythia, honeysuckle, and other components with the results of clearing heat and detoxification, they can help patients improve the symptoms of abnormal leucorrhea, excessive menstruation, and prolonged menstruation.
Therefore, when these herbs work together, they can eliminate the symptoms and causes of adenomyosis. Moreover, it can also effectively clean up the environment in the uterus and increase the chance of natural pregnancy.
Kemmy, a patient from the UK, got rid of the disease entirely through the treatment of Fuyan Pill:
Kemmy has been diagnosed with adenomyosis for three years. She has been suffering from low back pain, massive bleeding and spasm during menstruation, and pain during sexual intercourse for three years. Married for 2 years, no children. The doctor advised her to have surgery, but she didn't accept it because of her reproductive needs.
Later, she began to seek natural medicine treatment. Fortunately, she found Fuyan Pill. After a course of treatment, Kemmy said that the symptoms of dysmenorrhea were significantly reduced, there was no need to take painkillers, and the duration of pain was much shorter. So she continued her treatment. After four courses of treatment, Kemmy's various symptoms disappeared basically. Recently, Kemmy wrote, "Dr. Li, I'm pregnant! This is one of the best moments in our life. Thank you!"
Fuyan Pill inherits the idea of overall medical treatment in traditional Chinese medicine. It can treat adenomyosis and has the same unique curative effect on endometriosis, tubal blockage, hydrosalpinx, PID, etc.
For more information about Fuyan Pill, please visits: https://global.fuyanpills.com/
