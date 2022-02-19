Military Communications Market Size Expected to Reach USD 41.69 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Military Communications Market Size – Increasing Demand for Advanced Ka-Band Satellites for communication services and Mobile Ad-Hoc networks (Manets).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for military communications can be the necessity of advanced communication equipment. For more secured communications, it is necessary to modernize the equipment and replace the aging ones. It is also important to reduce the size, weight and the power of the components.

Military Communications Market Size – USD 31.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.43%, Market Trends – Increasing Demand for Advanced Ka-Band Satellites for communication services and Mobile Ad-Hoc networks (Manets).

The Military Communications market is expected to grow from USD 31.94 Billion in 2020 to USD 41.69 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for military communications security, the necessity of advanced communication equipment and the fact that rise in the disputes between countries, leads to rise in demand of military communication solutions and the necessity of advanced communication equipment are some of the driving factors of the market. Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting advanced technologies for enhanced communication efficiency for improved security.

The issues faced by different militaries or agencies in interoperability and cooperation with each other may restrain the market growth of military communication. This is due to the fact that using similar communication equipment globally is not feasible.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Military Communications market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players with in Military Communications market are General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cobham (UK), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel), Harris (US), Inmarsat (UK), Iridium Communications (US), Kongsberg (Norway), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (US), L3 Technologies (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Systematic (Denmark), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Rolta India (India), Rheinmetall (Germany), Saab (Sweden), Thales (France), Viasat (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany) and EID (Portugal).

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1080

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Military Communications market is expected to grow from USD 31.94 Billion in 2020 to USD 41.69 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

• The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Military Communications can be the necessity of advanced communication equipment. For more secured communications, it is necessary to modernize the equipment and replace the aging ones. It is also important to reduce the size, weight and the power of the components. Some other driving factors include increasing demand for military communications security and the fact that rise in the disputes between countries, leads to rise in demand of military communication solutions. Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting advanced technologies for enhanced communication efficiency for improved security.

• The Military Communications Market is segmented by communication type into Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems and Communication Management Systems. The Military Satcom system is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, since satellite communications provide services such as global broadcast service, personal communications service, and bandwidth on demand to meet the future military operations requirements

• The Military Communications Market is segmented by component into Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security systems and Communication systems. Military radio system to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to the fact of increased adaption of software-defined radios for military radio equipment.

• The Military Communications Market is segmented by End user application into Command & control, Routine operations, Situational Awareness and others, out of which, situational awareness is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period since it is supposed to provide real-time data to the military forces.

• The Military Communications Market is segmented by end-user into Land forces, naval forces and Air forces. Land forces are expected to witness the highest growth, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, since military forces use the land communication systems mostly to transmit information regarding the battlefield, to execute their operations.

• The Military Communications Market is segmented by Geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. APAC segment dominates the market, by a market share of approximately USD 1.8 billion in the base year, since the developing countries like China, India, Japan are the fastest moving economies and they are constantly improving their defense. Moreover, the increasing terrorist activities in the countries like India, also drives the market of military communications in this segment

The report “Military Communications Market - Global Forecast 2026” is available now to Reports and Data customers and can also be purchased directly at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/military-communications-market

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of communication type, component, end user application, end-user and regional analysis.

Communication type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Military Satcom Systems

o Military Radio Systems

o Military Security Systems

o Communication Management Systems

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Military Satcom Systems

o Military Radio Systems

o Military Security systems

o Communication systems

End user application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Command & control

o Routine operations

o Situational Awareness

o Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2028)

o Land forces

o Naval forces

o Air forces

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o RoW

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1080

Key Advantages of Military Communications Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Military Communications industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Military Communications market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.