Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:10 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a traffic accident at the listed location. The suspects exited their vehicle brandishing a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, February 18, 2022, 23 year-old Marcus Gayle, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.