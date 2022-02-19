Abrasives Market Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Revenue, Size, Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Abrasives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global abrasives market reached a value of US$ 48 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Abrasives refer to materials that are used in a wide range of industrial, domestic, and technological applications to shape, polish, grind, clean, or finish a workpiece. These include natural abrasives, such as corundum, garnet, emery, and pumice, as well as synthetic abrasives, such as silicon carbide, synthetic diamond, and alumina.
Global Abrasives Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the automotive industry worldwide. This, in confluence with the increasing demand for commercial as well as passenger vehicles, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, growing investments in R&D activities to produce innovative and less hazardous abrasives are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for coated abrasives by end-use industries is catalyzing market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for bonded abrasives, including grinding wheels, snagging wheels, and mounted wheels, due to their high efficiency and enhanced operational capability is also providing an impetus to the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:
Robert Bosch GmbH
Dowdupont
Fujimi Incorporated
Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
Henkel
3M Company
Asahi Diamond Industrial
Carborundum Universal
Tyrolit Group
Nippon Resibon Corporation
Krebs & Riedel
Abrasiflex
Noritake
Deerfos
Sankyo-Rikagaku
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Bonded Abrasives
Coated Abrasives
Super-abrasives
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Machinery
Metal Fabrication
Automotive
Electronics
Construction
Others
Market Breakup by Material Type:
Natural Abrasives
Synthetic Abrasives
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
