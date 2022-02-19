Top Vegan Food Companies In Worldwide 2022 | IMARC Group

Vegan Food Companies

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan food refers to food products that are produced without the usage of animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients. These include fruits and vegetables, legumes, including peas, beans, plant protein-based tofu, and plant protein-based meats. It excludes the utilization of eggs, meat, dairy products, and all other animal-derived ingredients.

The global vegan food market reached US$ 17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-food-market/requestsample

The global market is majorly driven by the growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by the regular consumption of vegan products. This, along with the rising concerns regarding animal cruelty in the food industry, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of lactose-intolerant consumers is catalyzing the uptake of vegan food across the globe. Besides this, the rapid expansion of distribution channels, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores, is creating a positive outlook for vegan food companies. Additionally, the increasing promotional activities by celebrities and the rising influence of social media are also positively influencing the market growth.



Some of the Top 10 Vegan Food Market Companies:

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Daiya Foods, Inc.

Danone SA

Eden Foods, Inc.

Plamil Foods Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

VBites Foods Limited

Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd

Read Full Blog: List of Top 10 Vegan Food Manufacturers Worldwide

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

TOC for the Vegan Food Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Vegan Food Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Other Report:

Tea Polyphenols Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tea-polyphenols-manufacturing-companies

Ice Cream Manufacturers: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-manufacturing-companies

Virtual Reality Gaming Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-reality-gaming-companies

Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-alcoholic-beverages-manufacturers-worldwide

Green Packaging Manufacturers: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-10-players-global-packaging-market

Set-Top Box Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-leaders-global-set-top-box-market

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-companies

Indian Beauty And Personal Care Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/beauty-personal-care-manufacturing-companies-india

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-communication-companies

Meat Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-companies

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.