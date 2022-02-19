Submit Release
Top Vegan Food Companies In Worldwide 2022

Vegan Food Companies

Vegan Food Companies

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan food refers to food products that are produced without the usage of animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients. These include fruits and vegetables, legumes, including peas, beans, plant protein-based tofu, and plant protein-based meats. It excludes the utilization of eggs, meat, dairy products, and all other animal-derived ingredients.

The global vegan food market reached US$ 17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

The global market is majorly driven by the growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by the regular consumption of vegan products. This, along with the rising concerns regarding animal cruelty in the food industry, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of lactose-intolerant consumers is catalyzing the uptake of vegan food across the globe. Besides this, the rapid expansion of distribution channels, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores, is creating a positive outlook for vegan food companies. Additionally, the increasing promotional activities by celebrities and the rising influence of social media are also positively influencing the market growth.


Some of the Top 10 Vegan Food Market Companies:

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.
Beyond Meat, Inc.
Daiya Foods, Inc.
Danone SA
Eden Foods, Inc.
Plamil Foods Ltd.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tofutti Brands, Inc.
VBites Foods Limited
Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Top Vegan Food Companies In Worldwide 2022 | IMARC Group

