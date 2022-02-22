Women’s History Month Webinar Highlights “My Cookbook Passion”
Author Pamela Kure Grogan speaking nationally 9th March, 7pm Eastern
“My Cookbook Passion” by Pamela Kure Grogan has been nominated for “Best in the World” cookbook award by Gourmand International. Culinary History Webinar on March 9th, 7 pm Eastern”HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culinary History & Recipe Heritage, 1920s-1980s, Viewed through a Collection of 3,000 Cookbooks.
Author Pamela Kure Grogan will be speaking nationally on 9th March as part of Women’s History Month. The webinar is sponsored by Laurel, Maryland Historical Society. 7 pm Eastern time.
“My Cookbook Passion” which has been nominated for “Best in the World” cookbook award by Gourmand International showcases Pamela’s 3,000 cookbook collection showcasing the evolution of the culinary industry, cooking, chefs and restaurants from 1920’s – 1980’s. In regards to Women’s History Month on March 9th Pamela can point to cookbooks showing changes in social mores from Jim Crow to Civil Rights, house domestics to working women, how women were impacted by sexual revolution, swinging singles era, feminist movement, and those unsung women celebrity cooks who ought to receive new accolades.
Pamela writes in “My Cookbook Passion”: “I chose 1920’s-1980’s, to my way of thinking this is when a major shift in the culinary tastes of Americans was brought about by continued immigration, urbanization, a world at war, modern technology, and specifically women trying to define their role as co-breadwinners, struggling for self-satisfaction, yet still seeking quality and style in anything they sought to accomplish.”
Women featured are the unsung food writers during the height of magazine circulation and the famous ones like Mimi Sheraton and M.F.K. Fisher. There are the bon vivants like Elsa Maxwell, Elsie de Wolfe, Dorothy Rodgers. Cooking Celebrities as Zasu Pitts, Sophia Loren, Kate Smith. And women restaurant and inn owners: Alice May Brock (Alice’s Restaurant), Mama Leone’s Restaurant, Jean Dalrymple’s Pinafore Farm, Elsie Masterton (Blueberry Hill Farm), and best known Ruth Wakefield and her Toll House Inn (chocolate chip cookies).
Topic: The Story of My Cookbook Passion: Culinary History & Recipe Heritage, 1920s-1980s, Viewed through My Collection of 3,000 Cookbooks
This event is also held in conjunction with the opening of the Laurel Museum 'Food History Exhibit', What's Cookin' Laurel" which will be showing throughout the year to December 18th.
Ann Bennett, Executive Director of the Laurel Historical Society, says, "This is a colorful and beautifully designed book. My Cookbook Passion captures American culinary history and entertains with a sprinkle of recipes throughout. A fun read."
