Việt Nam asks EU to soon lift yellow card, assist in clean energy transition

VIETNAM, February 18 -  

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành (right) receives Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission on Friday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành on Friday urged the European Union (EU) to soon lift the illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing ‘yellow card’ against Vietnamese aquacultural products.

He made the request during a meeting in Hà Nội with Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission (EC), during a three-day visit to Việt Nam.

Deputy PM Thành announced positive results in the implementation of EC recommendations on IUU fishing, and called on the EC to assist Việt Nam in strengthening its fisheries management capacity, provide technical support for the country to implement solutions to combat IUU fishing, contributing to the conservation of fisheries, guaranteeing livelihoods for fishermen as well as seafood supply for the EU market.

Regarding energy and environmental cooperation, Deputy PM Thành affirmed that Việt Nam is strongly committed to climate change adaptation, with a particular focus on transitioning to a low-carbon economy, and it already has set out a roadmap to drastically reduce dependence on coal/methane gas and develop a robust climate change adaptation and energy transition infrastructure, in line with commitments made at COP26.

The Government official expects the EU to support Việt Nam in the implementation of the country’s COP26 commitments, especially in achieving the goal of achieving "zero" net emissions by 2050, support Việt Nam in establishing a domestic carbon market, cooperate in the fields of energy conversion, clean transport, conservation and afforestation to adapt to climate change, technology transfer as well as help connect Việt Nam with financial, technology and management resources with regards to reduction of emissions and climate change response.

The two sides expressed pleasure at the flourishing relations between Việt Nam and the EC despite the impacts of COVID-19.

EU is an important economic, development partner of Việt Nam, the largest donor of grants to the country, the third largest export marketplace and the fifth largest import market and the sixth biggest investor in Việt Nam.

Two-way trade hit US$57 billion after 18 months of the Europe-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) going into effect.

As Việt Nam and the EU are strongly pushing ahead with reopening efforts, Deputy PM asked the EU and member countries to facilitate exports from Việt Nam to the bloc, and requested expedition of the ratification of the Europe-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to further bilateral economic cooperation.

For his part, Frans Timmermans said the EU seeks deeper cooperation with Việt Nam in climate areas to help realise the country’s COP26 commitments, which he highly appreciates, adding that Việt Nam has tremendous potential in the development of green, renewable energy.

He pledged the EU would help link Việt Nam with private capital, EU resources and international sources of finance as well.

The EU official also noted with appreciation Việt Nam’s efforts in addressing IUU issues and the EU will soon send a delegation to inspect the compliance and deliver a verdict on the matter.

The two sides also shared the view that the international community needs to strengthen international and regional cooperation activities, including financial support for developing countries in terms of technology and capacity, to jointly achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change. — VNS

