CE meets Zhuhai officials to strengthen bilateral ties

MACAU, February 18 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met with officials from Zhuhai to exchange views on cooperation regarding epidemic-prevention work, facilitation on boundary crossing, economic recovery and advancing construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Zhuhai officials attending today’s meeting in Macao, at the Government Headquarters, included: the Secretary of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Lu Yuyin; and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee and Mayor of Zhuhai, Mr Huang Zhihao.

Macao and Zhuhai were closely connected, said Mr Ho during the meeting. Since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two places had set up a joint prevention and control mechanism to combat the novel coronavirus. Such step had been effective in terms of monitoring developments related to the disease, and for preventing and controlling the cross-boundary spread of the virus, he noted.

Stepping up joint effort for disease prevention and control was still an essential task for Macao and Zhuhai, alongside with bolstering cooperation for economic recovery, Mr Ho said.

Currently, there was a daily average of 300,000 cross-boundary movements between Macao and Zhuhai. Such number was proof of the concerted effort between the two places to ensure boundary crossing activities remained normal amid the pandemic. Mr Ho said the two sides should continue to adopt a science-based approach and be cautious in addressing any development related to COVID-19, while remaining meticulous about epidemic-control work, with a view to ensure the safety of the two places and normal boundary crossing activity.

Macao had recorded a decline in visitor volumes as a result of the pandemic, highlighting the need for the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government to speed up adequate economic diversification work, said Mr Ho. Hengqin in Zhuhai had been fostering its own industrial development, and that would in turn have a positive effect on Macao’s economic diversification, added the Chief Executive.

Mr Ho said the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin had had a promising start, followed by good progress, thanks to support from various parties, including the Zhuhai authorities.

Mr Ho additionally praised the sound foundations of Zhuhai’s industrial development, saying the sector would have a prosperous future. Macao and Zhuhai would work closely and in an innovative way, in line with instructions from President Xi Jinping, in order to promote the development of the Cooperation Zone.

The Chief Executive additionally thanked the Zhuhai Government for ensuring a stable supply of fresh produce to Macao, helping to maintain social stability in the city.

Zhuhai’s Secretary Lu said the long-established ties that connected the mainland city and Macao, as well as the united effort of the two places, had achieved, as expected, effective results in the fight against the pandemic.

During today’s meeting, Secretary Lu said industrial development was key to Zhuhai’s development in the coming years, as a route to enhance Zhuhai’s economic foundation so to offer further support for Macao’s economic diversification work. Mr Lu additionally said Zhuhai planned to optimise citywide transport infrastructure and outbound network, in order to support local economic development while strengthening basis for cooperation with Macao.

Mayor Huang added that the anti-epidemic work and industrial development were key tasks for cooperation between the two places. Meanwhile, Zhuhai would strive to ensure smooth boundary crossing operations with Macao, as well to guarantee the safety and continuity of supply of fresh produce and raw water to Macao, both in the short- and long-term.

Other Macao officials present at the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong.

Other Zhuhai officials at the meeting included: Vice Secretary of the Hengqin Working Committee of Guangdong and head of the Hengqin Office of Guangdong Government, Mr Nie Xinping; and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee, Mr Li Bin.