Lộc Trời Group ships 4,500 tonnes of rice in 2022

VIETNAM, February 19 -  

Bags of rice are loaded onto a container for export. — Photo courtesy of Lộc Trời Group

HCM CITY — Lộc Trời Agriculture Products JSC, subsidiary of Lộc Trời Group, has exported more than 4,500 tonnes of fragrant, white, brown, and glutinous rice varieties for US$3 million to Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Asia so far this year.  

They went mostly to traditional markets like Italy, France, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Kuwait.

Some agricultural trading companies in the EU have been buying rice from Lộc Trời for more than 10 years.

The exports are produced through the group’s agricultural value chain with the cultivation process strictly controlled from seed to grain to meet some stringent criteria in these markets.

The company has a network of 24 owned and affiliated factories across the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta with a capacity to dry nearly 26,000 tonnes a day and mill more than 22,000 tonnes, and store one million tonnes.

The factories too adopt international quality standards such as BRC, HACCP and SMETA.

In 2021 the company contributed more than VNĐ4 trillion in revenues to parent Lộc Trời Group, with rice exports contributing more than VNĐ1 trillion, up four times from 2020.

Lộc Trời was chosen by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to export the first ever consignment of jasmine rice to Europe under the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement in September 2020. — VNS

 

 

