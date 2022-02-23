Melissia Hill, Founder and Creative Director of Ooshie-One the Fastest Growing Sustainable Brands-Entrepreneur Spotlight

Melissia Hill, CEO and Chief Designer, Ooshie Resort Wear, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

Melissia Hill is an inspiration, and her Ooshie Resort Wear is beautiful. It is so easy to see why everyone is starting to talk about the Ooshie designs, which are created by Melissia for the line” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews MELISSIA HILL , CEO and Creative Director, Ooshie Resort Wear for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. MELISSIA HILL joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Ooshie Resort WearFeminine, flirty, versatile and sustainable are just a few words to describe Ooshie, founded in Brooklyn, New York City by Melissia Hill. I wanted to create an elegant, resort line for women of all walks of life to enjoy. Whether on vacation or close to home our designs give you comfort and effortless style.All prints are hand drawn and designed by the designer herself, you can always expect exotic motifs, vibrant florals and unique color combinations. Ooshie's philosophy is the essence of style and beauty starts with your attitude, clothes just enhance what is already there. "When you feel good, you look good!" -MHPassionate about life, Our founder Melissia is focused and dedicated to her vision for Ooshie, which is to invite women to celebrate their femininity, sexuality, and magic."until further notice, celebrate everything! "Melissia Hill joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Melissia Hill discusses the newest offerings of Ooshie Resort Wear, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.

