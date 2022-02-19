Submit Release
Periodic Stoppages on I-95 North Ramp to Betsy Ross Bridge Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic stoppages will occur on the northbound Interstate 95 ramp to the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, February 22, and Wednesday, February 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for bridge deck construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the stoppages, crews will be lifting and setting deck beam for a section of the new ramp bridge over the Frankford Creek. The work is part of PennDOT's $93.6 million contract to replace four ramp structures at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

Motorists are advised to remain alert for traffic backups on the ramp during the planned stoppages and to allow extra time when traveling through the work area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

