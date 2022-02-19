Periodic Stoppages on I-95 North Ramp to Betsy Ross Bridge Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic stoppages will occur on the northbound Interstate 95 ramp to the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, February 22, and Wednesday, February 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for bridge deck construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the stoppages, crews will be lifting and setting deck beam for a section of the new ramp bridge over the Frankford Creek. The work is part of PennDOT's $93.6 million contract to replace four ramp structures at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

Motorists are advised to remain alert for traffic backups on the ramp during the planned stoppages and to allow extra time when traveling through the work area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

