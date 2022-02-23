RETIRED MILITARY INTELLIGENCE OFFICER HARRIS L. KLIGMAN TURNS RENOWNED CAREER INTO BEST-SELLING CHILDREN'S BOOKS

"The Day the Night Did Not Come" released globally and on sale at Amazon.com

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After an incredible 35-year career as an international businessman, a 20-year career as a Reserve U.S. Army Intelligence Officer and a decade of writing novels, the story of 85-year-old Harris L. Kligman is one for the books—and with the help of his family during the pandemic, those books have been transformed from printed manuscripts in a box to climbing the Amazon charts, launching a remarkable second chapter for an already remarkable career. Now, Kligman is publishing his back catalog of illustrated children's books. His newest release and second published children's book, “ The Day the Night Did Not Come ,” is currently available for purchase on Amazon.“The Day the Night Did Not Come” is a story that follows two ageless gentlemen, Mr. Day and Mr. Night, who have co-existed for centuries as friends…until they have a serious difference of opinion. To settle the argument, the people of Nearwinkle, young and old, come together to determine who was right. Would they end up choosing a winner…or would friendship really win the day (and night)?For more than 35 years, Kligman accumulated a wealth of experiences in his work with military, government and businesses spanning the globe, from the Far East to Africa to South America. Kligman took his knowledge and over the course of a decade huddled in his “downstairs dungeon,” writing for hours in his basement hunched at a too-small table, a chair with an unstable seat and zero back support, and an outdated Windows desktop PC that didn’t accept Microsoft updates. Despite his uncomfortable settings, he persevered, writing 12 novels, four short stories and a number of children’s books for his family. After completing a novel, Kligman would take his manuscript to be bound at a local office supply store and then have it read by friends and family. Afterwards, the manuscript would be retired to a large cardboard box.Fast forward to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Kligman, his wife Nancy and his son Rob were in lockdown together. Kligman’s family insisted the world would enjoy his novels as a way to help get through the pandemic’s tough times."My children's story, "The Day the Night Did Not Come," was written for my son Rob during a nine plus hour flight from Johannesburg, South Africa to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since I was encapsulated in a "silver bird," flying at an altitude of approximately 31,000 feet with nothing to do and being unable to sleep, I started writing. By the time we landed in Sao Paulo, I had written what I considered a thought provoking story that I could read and discuss with my youngest son when I got home."In one year, Kligman has published six best-selling novels and an illustrated children’s book, which hit #1 on an Amazon best seller list. His work has reached #27 on the Amazon list for best espionage and spy novels and climbed the charts on the best seller lists for thrillers, crime action and adventure. His first children’s book, “The Original Alphabet Gang,” reached #1 in children’s and young adult literacy and #2 in children’s grammar, plus was listed as an Amazon “Hot New Release.” Kligman plans to continue releasing his back catalog throughout 2022.About the author:Harris L. Kligman was born and educated in the "City of Brotherly Love," and left Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in his early twenties. For over 35 years, he interacted with various military governments and business entities who dominated the spheres of influence throughout the Far East, Africa, and South America. A linguist, a devotee to the Martial Arts and a retired United States Army Intelligence Officer, the author brings his varied experiences to his novels.To follow Kligman’s work, please visit his Amazon author page. You can also find his story, works, news and social media accounts at harrislkligman.com.###Press Contact:PR@harrislkligman.com

Official Trailer | The Day the Night Did Not Come