ICYMI: Gov. Kemp and First Lady Working to Fight Gangs, Unmask Georgia Students, Create Jobs, and Keep Georgia No. 1 for Biz

GEORGIA, February 18 - Atlanta, GA – In case you missed it, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp spent the past two weeks continuing to fulfill their promises to hardworking Georgians.

On February 8, 2022, Governor and First Lady Kemp connected with members of Georgia's thriving agriculture and forestry industries. First, they attended the Farm Bureau Day Legislative Luncheon, and later that evening, they attended the Georgia Forestry Legislative Reception.

On February 9, Governor and First Lady Kemp joined Attorney General Chris Carr and local, state, and federal law enforcement officials for the latest meeting of the Georgia Anti-Gang Network.

Also on February 9, Governor Kemp announced efforts to give parents the final say on masking their children in schools. SB 514, introduced by Senator Clint Dixon (R-Gwinnett), will empower parents of public school students with the right to choose whether their child must wear a mask while on school grounds.

To cap off the day, Governor and First Lady Kemp attended the grand opening of the North American headquarters of TKE in Cobb County, a project that will bring 900 jobs to the community and keep Georgia on the cutting edge in developing technology of the future.

On February 14, First Lady Marty Kemp announced new members to serve on the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission. Since its inception in 2019, the commission, comprised of public officials, law-enforcement, for-profit and non-profit organizations, healthcare officials, and subject matter experts, has been dedicated to educating the public and advocating for innovative methods to end human trafficking in Georgia.

On February 14, Governor Kemp announced he will appoint Judge Andrew Pinson to the Supreme Court of Georgia to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Chief Justice David E. Nahmias.

Governor Kemp continued the week by announcing record-breaking international trade and global commerce statistics, reaffirming Georgia's position as the number one state for business and highlighting the fact that people can make anything, anywhere in Georgia and reach markets all around the world. Namely, 85 percent of Georgia's exporters are considered small business, and 60 percent of the jobs created in the first half of FY22 are outside the 10-count metro Atlanta region - like SoPoly, a Georgia-based outdoor recycled furniture company, that will create 200 jobs in Dodge County.

Governor and First Lady Kemp also met with faith-based leaders on February 15 where they were able to thank them for their continued prayers and support over the last few years. Photos from both events are available here.

On February 16, Governor and First Lady Kemp stopped by the Georgia Realtors Legislative Luncheon, and Governor Kemp also connected with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee on February 17.

The Kemps visited the Athens Habitat for Humanity on February 18.

Click here to listen to Governor Kemp's radio interview with Fox Radio's Guy Benson discussing many of these latest events and policy initiatives.

Gov. Kemp and First Lady Meet with Georgia Anti-Gang Network

Fox 5: Georgia Anti-Gang Network meets days after Atlanta police officer shot by known gang member

Governor Kemp took aim at Georgia gang members and the havoc he said they're bringing to big cities and rural areas.

"We’re gonna continue to move the needle, but we need everyone else in the fight at the local level with us. And we got to go after these people. Boots on the ground are making a difference," Kemp said.

The governor said he's not letting up on the state level efforts to suppress violent crime and gang activity. He said the arrest of several murder suspects in recent months is proof state intervention is making a difference.

WSBTV: Local, state, federal law enforcement agencies meet to discuss gang problems across Georgia

Georgia’s governor is promising new efforts to fight against violent gangs, after an Atlanta police officer was shot in the line of duty.

“This is an everyday problem for us. We’re literally battling this every day all across the state,” Kemp said. “It’s outrageous. Our men and women are literally on the front lines every single day getting shot it and they’re chasing very bad people.”

Albany Herald: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp lauds work of state's Anti-Gang Network

One of Kemp’s early priorities in office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Georgia Gang Task Force, has already found much success working with local, state, and federal partners to investigate and dismantle gangs. This past year, the GBI investigated 446 gang-related cases across 100 Georgia counties and charged more than 170 gang members.

To build on this good work, Kemp’s budget and legislative proposals allocate $1.6 million for the Office of the Attorney General to establish a Gang Prosecution Unit.

Kemp also is supporting law enforcement in the fight against gangs by adding additional resources to promote recruitment and retention. On top of his one-time, statewide bonus for law enforcement and first responders in late 2021, Kemp’s budget proposals include a $5,000 raise for all state law enforcement.

Kemps Attend TKE Headquarters Grand Opening

WABE: Elevator company TKE opens towering headquarters in Cobb County

The campus, which includes three buildings in The Battery, includes a 420-foot test elevator, the tallest on the continent.

More importantly from an economic development perspective, TKE says the headquarters brings 900 engineering, IT, administration and training jobs to town. Lavalee says they’re focused on recruiting locally.

“When it came to North America where we were picking, Atlanta wasn’t the cheapest. It wasn’t. But sometimes you get what you pay for,” said Lavalee. “It was the schools. Georgia Tech, University of Georgia, and I’m leaving out some good schools here, but great universities to bring from the STEM side.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, who spoke at a reception Wednesday evening marking the opening of the headquarters, says the state’s workforce continues to be its strength.

Gov. Kemp and Allies Propose "Unmask Georgia Students Act"

Columbus WTVM: Ga. parents look forward to Kemp’s proposal to end school mask mandates

Two mothers who have children in the Muscogee County School District say they think this is a move in the right direction.

“I’m completely in favor of it,” said Whitney Edwards a Columbus mother.

“As a parent of three girls, different ages, that as a parent I know my children the best,” said Edwards.

The overall consensus is that parents want to decide on their own whether their children wear masks.

WALB: Kemp introduces ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’

“Parents know how best to care for their children, and that includes when it comes masking,” said Kemp. “While some districts continue to ignore the science and force their students to remain masked throughout the school day, the ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’ ensures parents have the final say. As we enter the third year of facing COVID-19, it is past time for a return to normal and for decisions regarding protection against the virus to be made by individual Georgians and their families — not the government.”

“I’m grateful to be working alongside the governor yet again to fight for the wellbeing of students and to uphold the rights of their parents,” said Dixon. “The ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’ reaffirms what has always been true — parents are the best decision-makers when it comes to the health and education of their children. This legislation ensures that those rights are not infringed on by misguided policies.”

WGXA: Kemp, State Republicans move to unmask Georgia kids

The basis is simple: if passed, public and charter schools would not be allowed to create or enforce any new mask mandates for students. If the school already has a mask policy, parents would be allowed to request that their child be exempt. No questions asked. No negative consequences.

"He's heard from these parents and he's answering that call," said Dixon about Kemp. "The parents have the fundamental right to know what's best for their children, and he's just giving them that right through this legislation."

Gov. Kemp Focused on Students and Parents, Not Partisan Agendas

"From the classroom to the ballfield, there are those who are intent on dividing our kids along political lines, pushing partisan agendas and indoctrinating students from all walks of life," said Governor Kemp.

"This is wrong. It’s dangerous. And as long as I’m governor, it will not take root in Georgia."

Click here to read Governor Kemp's Op-Ed on his Parents' Bill of Rights initiatives in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Gov. Kemp Announces Record-Breaking Global Commerce and Trade Numbers

Albany Herald: State sees record-breaking job creation in first half of FY 2022

Gov. Brian Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced Wednesday that economic development projects secured in every region of the state of Georgia resulted in record-breaking job creation for the first half of the fiscal year (July 1-Dec. 31, 2021). These 160 locations or expansions supported by GDEcD’s Global Commerce division will result in the creation of nearly 24,400 jobs and $9.8 billion investment in the state.

“Companies of all kinds are finding a welcome home in Georgia as they choose the Peach State to create thousands of new jobs and invest their time and money,” Kemp said in a news release.

In addition to these investments, the Georgia Ports Authority has played a key role in securing diverse projects such as temperature-controlled storage leader Lineage Logistics and helping American Peanut Growers Group products reach their worldwide customer base. Additional logistics assets driving Georgia’s growth include Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the state’s extensive rail network, growing cold storage facilities, and the Georgia Department of Transportation’s maintenance and development of Georgia’s highway and interstate system.

WRDW: Augusta project helps spur record-breaking job creation in Georgia

Citing a Richmond County project, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that economic development projects are resulting in record-breaking job creation for the Peach State. Projects and expansions announced in the first half of the fiscal year — from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021 — at 160 locations will create nearly 24,400 jobs and include $9.8 billion in investment, Kemp said.

“Companies of all kinds are finding a welcome home in Georgia as they choose the Peach State to create thousands of new jobs and invest their time and money,” Kemp said.

Among the projects hailed by Kemp in his Wednesday announcement was one in Augusta: German-based multi-metal recycler Aurubis’ plans to invest $340 million in a recycling and secondary smelting facility. Plans were announced in November for the facility, which will be the first-of-its-kind in the U.S.

Savannah CEO: Georgia Announces Record Year for International Trade

Governor Brian P. Kemp joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing that the State of Georgia achieved a record-breaking year for international trade. In 2021, Georgia’s total trade reached $166.11 billion across 223 countries and territories.

"Being ranked seventh in total trade value is no small feat, and I applaud our state’s trade team and Georgia businesses for these results," said Governor Kemp.

With Georgia companies exporting to 215 unique export destinations, Georgia ranks 12th in the U.S. for dollar value of exports. Aerospace products remain Georgia’s No. 1 export, totaling $9.19 billion in 2021, and Georgia is the third-largest aerospace exporter in the U.S. Exports of agriculture and forestry products increased by 13 percent in 2021 to $4.9 billion. Imports in 2021 reached $123.7 billion, growing 25 percent from 2020.

To read the full 2021 trade report, click here.

Gov. Kemp Appoints Judge Andrew Pinson to Serve on Georgia Supreme Court

11 Alive: Days after Georgia Supreme Court Justice announces resignation, Gov. Kemp reveals new appointment

Kemp announced Monday he has appointed Andrew Pinson to take over as Georgia Supreme Court Justice. Nahmias announced Friday that he will resign on July 17, which is the last day of the court's next term.

"I am proud to announce The Honorable Andrew Pinson as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court," Governor Brian Kemp said. "Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians. He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation's top legal minds - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia - and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens."