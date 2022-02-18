Submit Release
Workplace Injury Results in $28,000 Fine for Company

CANADA, February 18 - Released on February 18, 2022

A Saskatchewan company pleaded guilty to one charge under occupational health and safety legislation in North Battleford Provincial Court on February 14, 2022. 

Gardiner Plumbing Ltd. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 12(a) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The company was fined $20,000 plus a surcharge of $8,000. One other charge was stayed. 

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 7, 2020 at a worksite near Île-à-la-Crosse. A worker was seriously injured in a fall when a roof structure collapsed.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, in partnership with the Workers' Compensation Board, supports and promotes Mission: Zero - zero workplace injuries, zero fatalities and zero suffering. We are all responsible for keeping ourselves and each other safe and healthy at work.

To learn more about safety in the workplace, visit www.worksafesask.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Gladys Wasylenchuk Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Regina Phone: 306-787-2411 Email: gladys.wasylenchuk@gov.sk.ca

