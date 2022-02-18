AB420 in Sen: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2022-02-18

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to repeal 118.40 (2r) (f), 118.40 (2r) (fm) 2., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. c. to dn. and 121.07 (2) (e); and to amend 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (fm) 1. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. a., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. bf., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. e., 121.07 (2) (d) and 121.07 (2) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: payments to an independent charter school authorized by a tribal college. (FE)