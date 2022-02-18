Submit Release
AB420 in Sen: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2022-02-18

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to repeal 118.40 (2r) (f), 118.40 (2r) (fm) 2., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. c. to dn. and 121.07 (2) (e); and to amend 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (fm) 1. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. a., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. bf., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. e., 121.07 (2) (d) and 121.07 (2) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: payments to an independent charter school authorized by a tribal college. (FE)

Status: S - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/18/2022 Sen. Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)  
10/21/2021 Sen. Report concurrence recommended by Committee on Education, Ayes 7, Noes 0 562
9/23/2021 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Education, Ayes 15, Noes 0 471

