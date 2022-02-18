Submit Release
SB339 in Sen: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2022-02-18

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 71.05 (10) (c); and to create 71.05 (10) (c) 2. and 3. of the statutes; Relating to: increasing the net capital loss deduction. (FE)

Status: S - Calendar

2/18/2022 Sen. Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)  
2/9/2022 Sen. Report passage as amended recommended by Joint Committee on Finance, Ayes 15, Noes 0 752

