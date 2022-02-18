SB339 in Sen: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2022-02-18
WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 71.05 (10) (c); and to create 71.05 (10) (c) 2. and 3. of the statutes; Relating to: increasing the net capital loss deduction. (FE)
Status: S - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/18/2022 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|2/9/2022 Sen.
|Report passage as amended recommended by Joint Committee on Finance, Ayes 15, Noes 0
|752
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb339