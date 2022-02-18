Submit Release
SB344 in Sen: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2022-02-18

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to repeal 440.962 (1) (a), 440.962 (1) (b), 440.962 (1) (c), 440.962 (1) (d) and 440.964; to renumber 440.96 (2); to renumber and amend 440.96 (1); to amend 440.965; and to create 440.96 (1g), 440.96 (1r) (b) 2., 440.96 (3), 440.962 (1) (am), 440.968 (1) (e), 440.9693 and 440.9696 of the statutes; Relating to: registration and the scope of practice of interior designers and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Calendar

