SB214 in Sen: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2022-02-18

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to repeal 8.20 (8) (am); to amend 5.25 (2), 5.84 (1), 7.15 (1) (cm), 7.52 (1) (a), 7.52 (2), 7.52 (3) (a), 7.52 (4) (a) and 8.20 (8) (a); and to create 6.19, 7.52 (1) (d) to (g) and 7.52 (10) of the statutes; Relating to: early canvassing of absentee ballots, issuance of presidential ballots, combined polling places, timeline for sending or transmitting absentee ballots, nomination papers for certain independent candidates, and providing a penalty. (FE)

2/18/2022 Sen. Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)  
2/18/2022 Sen. Fiscal estimate requested from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, by the committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 96 (1), Ayes 5, Noes 0  

