Island Health welcomes back more hospital food service workers

CANADA, February 18 - Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and MLA for Saanich South —

“By ensuring the people who care for our most vulnerable in health facilities are paid well, treated fairly and given opportunities, we are demonstrating that we believe in the importance of their positions. They are providing value to us, and we recognize how crucial that is to the well-being of patients, and the health system.”

Murray Rankin, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head —

“Our patients and community deserve to have the highest level of care and cleanliness provided to them in our facilities. This announcement is another step in the journey toward making sure workers can achieve this. Good job, Island Health. I look forward to even more positive news in the future.”

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill —

“With the introduction of Bill 47, government demonstrated that an equitable system, with the appropriate benefits for staff, is important. Bills 29 and 94 greatly affected women, and with each step, we’re making changes to say that we value and will protect this work going forward.”

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake —

“Health-facility workers stepped up during the years of COVID-19, and their work and dedication deserves fairness and appropriate compensation. That’s why our government has championed Bill 47, and it’s great to see these next stages taking place. This is important progress toward a better and healthier future for health facility workers.”

Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin —

“Our patients and the health system have benefited from the skills and dedication of food-service workers, who are key members of the health-facility team. It’s only right that they receive equitable and fair pay for work done well. With this next step, we’re righting some past wrongs and moving toward a future that rewards and encourages people to consider employment in our health facilities.”

Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health —

“People working in food services and housekeeping are an essential part of the health-care system, ensuring that even through a pandemic, the support services they provide contribute toward Island Health patients continuing to receive the best care possible. We are delighted to welcome these important members of the Island Health team.”

Meena Brisard, secretary-business manager, Hospital Employees’ Union (HEU) —

“Food-service workers are vital part of the public health-care team, and they deserve respect and acknowledgment for their work keeping patients safe and well cared for. Today, as another group of workers are reunited with the health-care team, HEU members celebrate better working conditions for health-care workers and safer hospitals.”