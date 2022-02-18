Major Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail to Take Place in Southern Arizona Next Week

Operation Southern Shield 2022 will take place from Tuesday, February 22, 2022, through Friday, February 25, 2022, on Interstate 10 from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line, and on Interstate 19 to the international border.

This major enforcement detail will be led by the newly formed AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF), which is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers. During this detail, CVETF troopers and officers will work with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Marana Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department and Tucson Police Department.

The focus of this operation is to target hazardous driving violations, conduct commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections, and educate drivers on safe and compliant operation in an effort to reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles. Non-commercial vehicles that operate unsafely around CMVs will also be stopped.