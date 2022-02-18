Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:31 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting inside a hotel. Upon arrival, members located three adult females, inside of the location, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the three adult female victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the female victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. The two other female victims were treated for life threatening injuries. Two additional victims, both adult males, sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The decedent has been identified as, 20 year-old Dasha Cleary, of Waldorf, Maryland.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 18 year-old Gerald Thomas, Temple Hills, MD. Thomas is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Thomas can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.