Assistant Attorney General – Office of the State Treasurer

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office seeks a highly motivated attorney to join the team as an Assistant Attorney General, serving the Office of the State Treasurer.

This Assistant Attorney General will provide general counseling services to all divisions of the Office of the State Treasurer. This includes providing legal counsel for the retirement systems administered by the Treasurer’s Office (Vermont State Employees’ Retirement System (VSERS), Vermont Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (VMERS), and Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System (VSTRS)). In addition, the successful candidate will represent the Office in civil/administrative matters, will assist with review and drafting of retirement and other proposed legislation related to the Treasurer’s Office, will oversee the Office’s contracts with outside vendors, and will provide legal counsel regarding issues related to unclaimed property, records management and retention, public record requests, and other areas as requested.

While the position is within the General Counsel and Administrative Law Division of the Attorney General’s Office, the Assistant Attorney General will be located in the Treasurer’s Office at 109 State Street, Montpelier with the possibility of remote work. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver. Candidates should have at least five years of legal experience, and excellent oral and written communication skills; experience with retirement benefit administration is helpful but not required.

This is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont’s Attorney Pay Plan. This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to the Attorney General’s Office, attention Deb Matthews: Deborah.Matthews@vermont.gov .

Last modified: February 18, 2022