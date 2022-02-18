Assistant Attorney General – DCF – Family Services Division Legal Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Agency of Human Services Legal Division, has an immediate opening for a full-time Assistant Attorney General position to represent the Department for Children and Families (DCF)-Family Services Division (FSD) primarily in FSD’s Springfield and Hartford districts. The duties of the position include the following:

Litigation of termination of parental rights and other juvenile court hearings in the Superior Court—Family Division of Vermont;

Representation of DCF-FSD before the Human Services Board and Vermont Superior, Probate, and Supreme Courts;

Provide general counsel guidance to DCF-FSD employees on litigation, policy interpretation, and other matters as required;

Participation in training of DCF-FSD employees and contractors on various legal topics;

Other legal work as requested by supervising attorney, including litigation in districts other than those of primary assignment;

Work with other Attorney General’s Office and DCF divisions as required; and

Travel to DCF-FSD district offices, Superior Courts, and Human Services Board hearings across the state.

At least 3 years of experience in administrative, juvenile, family, civil and/or criminal matters is strongly preferred. Preference will be given to applicants with litigation experience, especially if in Vermont courts. Candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Self-reliance, minimal IT skills, and the ability to gain knowledge of state and federal child protection law, regulations and policies are a must. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

This is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont’s Attorney Pay Plan. The Attorney General’s Office recognizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with its policies.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, writing sample and references to Edward Kenney, Assistant Attorney General, ted.kenney@vermont.gov.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: February 18, 2022