Assistant Attorney General – Department of Mental Health Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office seeks a highly motivated attorney to join its team serving the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) Unit. This full-time position is responsible for the litigation of cases such as involuntary commitment and involuntary medication cases in the Vermont Superior Court Family Division, appeals to the Vermont Supreme Court, as well as administrative hearing appeals to the Vermont Human Services Board. The position also involves representing DMH in certain criminal proceedings concerning issues of competency, sanity, and a defendant’s need for involuntary treatment. Work will also include reviewing State contracts, and training mental health providers on all aspects of Vermont’s mental health laws.

The position will be centered in Waterbury, Vermont, but will require travel to State courts as needed. Candidate must be willing to work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Self-reliance, minimal IT skills, and the ability to gain knowledge of applicable state and federal law and departmental regulations and policies are a must. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or be eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

This assistant attorney general position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont’s Attorney Pay Plan. The Attorney General’s Office offers very competitive leave and insurance benefits as well as workplace flexibility.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to Mathew Viens, Sr. Assistant Attorney General, at matt.viens@vermont.gov.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: February 18, 2022