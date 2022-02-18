Gov. Spencer J. Cox names David Johnson to the Third District Juvenile Court 

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 18, 2022) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has named David Johnson as the Third District Juvenile Court appointee filling Judge Mark May’s vacancy. The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“David Johnson has a track record of excellence as a guardian ad litem, juvenile defense attorney and assistant attorney general,” Gov. Cox said. “I have every confidence that he will continue to serve Utahns fairly and honorably.”

Johnson is currently an assistant attorney general, serving as general counsel to the Utah Department of Human Services, a position he’s held since March 2021. Prior to his current position, he had represented juveniles in Utah Courts starting in 2006, first as a guardian ad litem, then as a juvenile delinquency defense attorney. In 2017, he was honored with the Excellence in Juvenile Representation Award by Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys.

Johnson graduated from the McGeorge School of Law at University of the Pacific in 2006 and from California State University, Fresno in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

“I’m honored and humbled by the governor’s appointment,” Johnson said. “I’m committed to serving the people of Utah and upholding the law with fairness, compassion and integrity.”

