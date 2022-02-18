Roads in PennDOT's Northwest Region Closed Due to Flooding - Updated at noon

The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region have been closed to through traffic or have lane restrictions due to high water and flooding.

The roads will remain closed until water rescinds and any needed repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadway conditions:

Crawford County

Route 173 – Closed from Richie Road to Lake Creek Road in Wayne Township;

Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in the Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township;

Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township;

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;

Springfield Church Road (Route 2007) – Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township to Cranberry Road in Pine Township;

Mystic Road (Route 1011) – Closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.

Erie County

Route 6 – Closed from Main Street (Route 2003) in the Borough of Mill Village to Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township;

Route 20 – Eastbound lane restriction from Imperial Parkway to Fairplain Road in Girard Township;

Route 215 – Closed from Old Albion Road (Route 3013) in Springfield Township to Cherry Hill Road (Route 3002) in Conneaut Township;

Stancliff Road (Route 3021) – Closed from Route 98 to Eureka Road in Franklin Township;

Old Albion Road (Route 3013) – Closed from Lexington Road (Route 3015) to Gage Road in Conneaut Township;

Knapp Road (Route 3011) – Closed from Pennside Road to Route 6N in Conneaut Township;

French Creek Road (2001) – Closed form Route 6 to Flatt Road (Route 2003) in LeBoeuf Township;

Flatt Road/Main Street (Route 2003) – Closed from Route 6 in Mill Village to Route 197 in LeBoeuf Township; and

Pleasant Street/Elgin Road/Lovell Road/Main Street (Route 2018) – Closed from Union Street in City of Corry to Spartansburg Road in Concord Township.

Mercer County

Route 58 – Closed at the intersection with West Jamestown Road in Greene Township;

Route 58 – Closed from Beaver Street in the Borough of Mercer to Schaffer Road in Findley Township;

Market Street/Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) – Closed from McKinley Ave to Brown Street in the Borough of Mercer;

Valley Road (Route 3039) – Closed from Route 258 to Grove Road (Route 3022) in Jefferson Township;

Grove Road (Route 3022) – Closed from Valley Road (Route 3039) to Gulf Road in Jefferson Township; and

Sheakleyville Greenville Road (Route 4020) – Closed from Beaty Road in Salem Township to Methodist Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Warren County

Main Street/Elm Street/Tidioute Creek Road/ (Route 3009) – Closed from Grant Street in Tidioute Borough to Karney Road in Triumph Township.

The following roads have opened since the last update:

Sunville Road (Route 4009) – Closed from Cooperstown Road (Route 4020) in Oakland Township to Ridgeview Road (Route 4022) in Plum Township, Venango County.

Pithole Road (1006) Closed from Route 227 in Cornplanter Township to Route 36 in Allegheny Township, Venango County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

