Updates on Road Closures in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana Counties

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is updating the road closures in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana Counties.

Armstrong County: State Routes 3013 (Nicola Road/Mushroom Farm Road/Nichola Road), 4035 (Craigsville Road/Yellow Dog Road) and State Route 1004 (Rimerton Road) remain closed. Butler County: State Route 3027 (Hartmann Road/Seneca School Road) and PA-38 (Oneida Valley Road) are now open. State Route 3006 (Renfrew Road) and PA-138 (North Washington Road) are still closed. State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road) has lane closures and intermittent traffic stopages. Clarion County: State Route 2009 (Cherry Run Road/Callensburg Road, Cherry Run Street/Lawsonham Road/Lawsonham Street) and State Route 2003 (Reidsburg Road/Olean Trial) are now open. Indiana County: State Routes 580 (Maple Street), 1022 (Siebring Road), 1014 (Wandin Road/Pine Flats Road), 4020 (West Creek Road) are now open.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Additional resources on flooding can be found on at www.ready.pa.gov.

