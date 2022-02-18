Bottineau and Grafton Motor Vehicle Offices closed today

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to inclement weather, The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has closed the Bottineau and Grafton County Motor Vehicle branch offices.

All motor vehicle offices across the state will also be closed Monday, February 21, in observance of President’s Day.

A list of other motor vehicle branch office locations can be found on NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).