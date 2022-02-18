I-94 westbound west of Valley City open to traffic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The NDDOT has opened the portion of I-94 westbound west of Valley City to traffic. The highway was closed earlier due to a traffic incident.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

