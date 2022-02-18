DOH News Release: DOH issues Notice of Violation and Order, $75,000 fine to Paradise Beverages for polluting Waiawa Stream

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Paradise Beverages, Inc. for discharging pollutants into Waiawa Stream.

In November 2021, DOH, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, the City and County of Honolulu, and members of the public documented disposal of expired beverages and vehicle maintenance pollutants. The pollutant discharge was traced back to Paradise Beverages’ Waipio distribution facility.

Paradise Beverages is ordered to pay a monetary penalty of $75,000, construct containment for its beverage disposal area, and take other measures to protect the environment.

“Paradise Beverages’ actions made headlines around the country and serve as yet another reminder of the threats to Hawaiʻi’s environment,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “DOH will continue to take action to protect public health and our natural resources.”

Click here to download a copy of the NOVO. The Clean Water Branch protects public health and the environment by prohibiting discharges that harm water quality.

