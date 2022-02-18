FDLE arrests sex offender for possession of child sexual abuse material

Submit Release
For Immediate Release February 18, 2022   SPRING HILL, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Tyler Michael Koach, 30, of Spring Hill, on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5), one count of possession with intent to promote in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(4) and one count of violation of probation in violation of Florida Statute 948.06.    The undercover investigation began last December after agents identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Hernando County.  A search warrant was conducted at Koach’s residence earlier today.  Forensic examinations of his electronic devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children as young as three years old being abused.   Koach is listed on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry after moving from Michigan, where he was convicted of possession of child sexual abuse material in 2017 and 2019.   He was arrested today and booked into the Hernando County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit.   You can view Florida’s Sex Offender Registry online at the link below. https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf

