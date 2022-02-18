Two New Judges Take Their Place on the Bench in the DC Court of Appeals

It’s official. The Honorable Loren AliKhan and John (JP) Howard were both sworn-in as the newest members to take their place on the bench in the DC Court of Appeals.

The Honorable Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, Chief Judge of the DC Court of Appeals administered the oath to AliKhan and Howard this afternoon.

They were each nominated by President Joe Biden late last year, and Judges Alikhan and Howard were both confirmed by the United States Senate earlier this month.

They each bring an extraordinary amount of legal expertise with them to the DC Court of Appeals and a deep commitment to public service along with a deep desire to serve the residents and visitors to the Nation’s Capital.

Judges AliKhan and Howard will each serve a 15-year term.

The DC Court of Appeals is made of nine judges, the chief judge and eight associate judges. The DC Court of Appeals currently has one vacancy.

The DC Courts joins every resident across all eight wards of the District of Columbia in welcoming the Honorable Loren AliKhan and the Honorable John (JP) Howard to the DC Court of Appeals.

Congratulations.