DeJesus Dental Group Brings Hybridge, An Advanced Dental Implant Technology To Shelton, And Surrounding Area Residents
Hybridge provides highly qualified dentists, a consistent process, and offers both quality dental implants and the final Hybridge restorations they support.
“Hybridge Dental Implant Restorations bring a finality to chronic dental issues. The transformations are truly life-changing for our patients.”SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairfield County residents who suffer from the endless cycle of root canals, crowns and bridgework, or complex dental issues, like periodontal disease, now have access to a nationally-recognized, proven and state-of-the-art procedure to replace missing and unhealthy teeth with Hybridge Dental Implants at DeJesus Dental Group.
— PHILLIP J. DEJESUS DDS, MAGD, FICOI
For those who struggle with missing or unhealthy teeth, Hybridge efficiently restores up to 12 teeth on the upper jaw, the lower jaw or both, with just 5 or 6 dental implants. Hybridge implant restorations permanently restore full dental function. Patients who have missed out on foods they love due to ill-fitting dentures or partials, can now enjoy eating the foods they love again, like steak and salad, and smile and speak with greater confidence. The state-of-the art technology behind the Hybridge process has proven to accelerate the total treatment process for patients as compared to other implant solutions and conventional techniques – providing denture-wearers and dental implant-candidates alike with a faster, fixed, long-lasting alternative.
Based on their advanced training, Dr. Phillip DeJesus and the dental care team at DeJesus Dental Group join a select national network of highly-respected dentists who are certified to offer this cutting-edge procedure. Only a Hybridge-certified doctor can offer this state-of-the-art restoration.
With a Hybridge-certified doctor, patients can enjoy a transformative new smile, in far less time and appointments than traditional dental methods. Patients are never without teeth during the process.
“Hybridge Dental Implant Restorations bring a finality to chronic dental issues. Those who have spent years in the endless cycle of root canals, crowns, and bridgework, now have a simplified treatment path out of these complex dental scenarios. They can enjoy quality of life without dental distraction in social situations, or over a meal with friends. Denture or partial wearers now have a predictable alternative that they don’t have to take in and out each night. Hybridge restores full dental function, allowing our patients to thrive with optimal esthetics and oral health. The transformations are truly life-changing for our patients.” states Dr. DeJesus.
Dr. DeJesus and his experienced team at DeJesus Dental Group are thrilled to be able to offer their local community a procedure with that strikes a balance of time-saving benefits, with highly predictable outcomes. With significantly reduced treatment time, Fairfield County and surrounding area residents can enjoy high-quality, long-lasting results, but with much greater convenience all in DeJesus Dental Group’s private, caring, and trusted dental care environment.
All Hybridge restorations are fabricated utilizing advanced technology and modern materials, at a state-of-the-art full arch specialty laboratory right here in the United States.
At DeJesus Dental Group, whether a patient needs a single tooth replacement, or a full-mouth restoration, they can trust a Hybridge-certified dentist to support their complex dental needs. DeJesus Dental Group offers informative consultations to learn more about the dental implant options that fit the needs of each individual patient.
To learn more about Hybridge Dental Implants, please call DeJesus Dental Group today at their Bridgeport/Trumbull line office (203) 372-1220 or at their Shelton office (203) 378-9737 or visit their website at https://dejesusdental.com/ to learn about all dental services offered.
