Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,440 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Stabbing In Caroline County

Maryland State Police News Release

Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Stabbing In Caroline County

 (PRESTON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a stabbing of a woman Thursday in Caroline County.

Detectives have consulted with the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this case. The suspect’s identity has been withheld until he is formally charged in the case.

At about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to Holly Park Drive and Gilpin Point Road in Preston, Maryland for a report of a stabbing. According to a preliminary investigation, officers with the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist troopers. Police at the scene located the female victim, who had suffered an apparent stab wound.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect attempted to evade apprehension, while inflicting injuries to himself with a knife. Over more than 15 minutes, law enforcement attempted to utilize multiple non-lethal methods to diffuse the situation.

A trooper, when the opportunity arose, was able to knock the knife out of the suspect’s hand. He was then immediately apprehended. Both the suspect and the victim, who were known to each other, were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Stabbing In Caroline County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.