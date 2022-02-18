Submit Release
Overnight Closures of I-15 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – I-15 will be closed in one direction overnight at Tropical Pkwy next week.  Crews will remove falsework on bridges under construction in the I-15/215 interchange in North Las Vegas.

  • Sunday, Feb. 20 night – Tuesday, Feb. 22 morning – Northbound I-15 will close at Tropical Pkwy nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. Traffic will be detoured onto the Tropical ramps. Tropical Pkwy will also be closed between Range Rd. and Nicco Way to accommodate the detour.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 22 night – Friday, Feb. 25 morning – Southbound I-15 will close at Tropical Pkwy nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. Traffic will be detoured onto the Tropical/215 westbound ramp to Lamb Blvd.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Stay connected with NDOT online at www.dot.nv.gov and follow @NevadaDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

# # # 

