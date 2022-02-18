Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Feb. 18

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews: redistricting; pressing issues; Senate Bill 672, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant program;Senate Joint Resolution 33, which — upon voter approval — would modify provisions relating to taxation; and Senate Bill 641, a measure that would enact provisions relating to continuous insurance coverage of prescription contraceptives.
