Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,441 in the last 365 days.

Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Feb. 18

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews: redistricting; pressing issues; Senate Bill 672, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant program; Senate Joint Resolution 33, which — upon voter approval — would modify provisions relating to taxation; and Senate Bill 641, a measure that would enact provisions relating to continuous insurance coverage of prescription contraceptives.

You just read:

Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Feb. 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.